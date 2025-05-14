403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deputy Amir Meets Visiting Google Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google Ruth Porat and the accompanying delegation.
Present at the meeting were Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar, Assistant Director at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah, and undersecretary for foreign affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
gta
Present at the meeting were Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar, Assistant Director at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah, and undersecretary for foreign affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment