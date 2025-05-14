Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Leaves Riyadh

2025-05-14 06:02:33
QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Riyadh today after participating in the Gulf-US Summit held in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

