Amir Leaves Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Riyadh today after participating in the Gulf-US Summit held in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.