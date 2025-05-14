Amir Leaves Riyadh
Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Riyadh today after participating in the Gulf-US Summit held in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment