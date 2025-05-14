Liwan Design Studios Launches 'Future Traditions And The New Authentic' Craft Residency Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Liwan Design Studios and Labs is proud to announce the launch of the Liwan Craft Residency, a six-month programme dedicated to designers and craftspeople based in Doha, Qatar.

Beginning in June 2025, the residency will provide six selected local designers with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Qatar's vibrant design ecosystem, engage deeply with its cultural and creative fabric, and collaborate with skilled artisans and manufacturers.

“The Liwan Craft Residency represents our commitment to nurturing Qatar's design talent while honouring our cultural heritage,” said Aisha Nasser Alsowaidi, Director of Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

“Through this programme, we aim to create a space where tradition and innovation converge, enabling designers to develop work that is both locally rooted and globally relevant.” With the theme 'Future Traditions and the New Authentic,' the residency challenges designers to reimagine traditional craft and cultural narratives for contemporary contexts. Participants will explore how Qatar's rapid modernization can coexist with its deep-rooted heritage, creating a unique space for creative exploration that honors the past while shaping the future.

The residency's conceptual focus, 'Reimagining the Oasis: Our Design Ecosystem,' invites designers to examine the oasis beyond its environmental function-as a metaphor for cultural continuity, community resilience, and resourcefulness. Throughout history, oases have been essential to survival in Qatar's desert environment, serving as vital trade and cultural hubs that fostered exchanges between nomadic tribes and merchants.

Participants will investigate the oasis as a design principle by exploring its tangible and intangible aspects: Resourcefulness & Sustainability: How traditional oasis techniques such as passive cooling, water conservation, and biodiversity can inform modern design solutions; Cultural & Social Spaces: How the concept of the oasis can inspire contemporary gathering spaces that foster community and creativity; and Symbolism & Materiality: How materials, colours, and textures associated with oases can be reinterpreted in furniture, product design, or digital experiences.

Designers are encouraged to explore how traditional Qatari crafts such as weaving, pottery, metalwork, and glasswork can be adapted for modern use, while investigating the intersection of heritage and innovation-examining how emerging technologies like AI, digital fabrication, and sustainable practices can enhance traditional craft methodologies. They are also invited to contemplate the evolving meaning of authenticity in their work, focusing on creating designs that remain locally rooted in Qatari cultural traditions yet possess international resonance and contemporary relevance.

The comprehensive program includes mentorship sessions with experienced designers, curators, and industry professionals; hands-on craft workshops with Doha-based artisans; community engagement through public workshops; and collaborative opportunities with local factories and craftspeople.

Each selected designer will receive a dedicated studio space at Liwan and a budget of QR40,000 to cover material and production costs.