Shell Successfully Concludes Nxplorers 2025 Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shell has announced the successful conclusion of the NXplorers 2025 season, a pioneering educational programme implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and High Education (MoEHE).

This year's programme culminated in a grand finale held at the MoEHE headquarters, where the remarkable talents of local preparatory school students were showcased and celebrated.

In the 2024-2025 season, the programme engaged 595 students from 19 preparatory schools across Qatar. Throughout the year, students participated in intensive workshops, employing 'NXthinking' to collaboratively address critical societal issues and propose innovative solutions designed to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators in Qatar.

The programme aims to foster STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills and critical thinking among young minds, preparing them to tackle the pressing challenges of today and the future. Additionally, 44 teachers were trained to support and guide the students through the programme.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE, Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili said,“We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and critical thinking among our students.

The NXplorers programme helps to equip young minds with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the complex challenges of the future. We are proud to support initiatives that inspire creativity and problem-solving, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these young innovators will have on our society.”

The closing ceremony was a testament to the creativity and dedication of the participating students.

Rashid Al-Sulaiti, Deputy General Manager at Qatar Shell, expressed his pride in the students' achievements:“The accelerating pace of our world places significant strain on resources that are fundamental to our economic, social and environmental sustainability. It's imperative that we foster STEM abilities in our youth to tackle the pressing issues of today and the future.

"This commitment is a primary focus at Qatar Shell and serves as the foundation of our NXplorers programme, where we educate, mentor, and empower the future leaders of Qatar. Thank you to MoEHE and our partners to make this year another resounding success.”

The ceremony featured presentations from the 19 participating schools, each showcasing their innovative projects.

First prize was awarded to the students from Qatar Leadership Academy who clinched the top prize for their project of transforming food waste into organic compost and organic soap.

In addition to the student awards, the programme also recognised the dedication of teachers and facilitators. The teachers and facilitators were showed exceptional guidance and support throughout the programme, inspiring and guiding students throughout the NXplorers programme.

