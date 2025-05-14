Amir Participates In Gulf-US Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and US President Donald Trump, participated in the Gulf-US Summit held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh today.



The summit was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Highnesses members of the official delegations accompanying him.