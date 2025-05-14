Al Jazeera Media Institute Signs Agreement With EAA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Institute signed a partnership agreement with Al Fakhoora Programme of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) to implement a series of media training programmes in a number of countries targeted by the programme, on Monday.

Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute,Iman Al Ameri said,“This agreement comes to expand media training impact and to enhance its role in supporting communities that need professional empowerment. We are not only giving professional tools, but we are opening new outlets of expression for environments where hope is often trapped by silence.”

She added,“Media is no longer just a profession, but a fundamental right and an empowering tool, and through this partnership we reaffirm our deep belief that every human being has a story that deserves to be told, and a voice that must be heard.

Director of Al Fakhoora Programme at EAA, Talal Al Hathal said,“Signing this partnership agreement with Aljazeera Media Institute is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts in Qatar Scholarship Programme of Education Above All Foundation. When we sign partnership agreement with Al Jazeera Media Institute which is considered one of the most prominent media institutes in the region, we seek to enable our students to acquire distinguished media skills through training programmes, workshops and specialised seminars that contribute to polishing their knowledge and enhancing their capabilities. to positively communicate and impact their communities.”

He added,“We believe that opening new horizons for our young cadre is not just an opportunity to learn, but a direct investment in a brighter and more impactful future for their communities, which we seek to achieve through these strategic partnerships.”

The aim of this partnership is to empower youth in communities affected by and plighted with crisis through providing them with professional media skills that enhance their abilities to express and advocate in order to build a generation capable of interacting with issues and causes of their communities and get the world hear their voices. Al Fakhoora programme is one of EAA programmes that aim to empower conflict-affected areas young people to access higher education and build their capacity to be effective leaders in their communities.

