Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Electric Scooter Rentals Temporarily Suspended In Qatar

Electric Scooter Rentals Temporarily Suspended In Qatar


2025-05-14 06:02:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has called on all electric scooter rental companies to temporarily suspend their service in the Katara, Lusail, West Bay and Corniche.

The rental service will be discontinued for two days on Wednesday and Thursday, May 14 and 15, 2025, due to security and organizational reasons.

Read Also
  • Hong Kong expands economic outreach with new investment avenues in Qatar
  • Temporary suspension of maritime navigation from HIA to The Pearl Qatar
  • Ministry closes private health facility for violating laws

The Ministry urged full compliance with this circular.

The maritime activities along this road is also suspended temporarily until 6pm tomorrow, May 15, 2025, as per a directive released by Ministry of Transport on May 13, 2025.


MENAFN14052025000063011010ID1109547372

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search