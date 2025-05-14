Electric Scooter Rentals Temporarily Suspended In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has called on all electric scooter rental companies to temporarily suspend their service in the Katara, Lusail, West Bay and Corniche.
The rental service will be discontinued for two days on Wednesday and Thursday, May 14 and 15, 2025, due to security and organizational reasons.Read Also
The Ministry urged full compliance with this circular.
The maritime activities along this road is also suspended temporarily until 6pm tomorrow, May 15, 2025, as per a directive released by Ministry of Transport on May 13, 2025.
