ELECFREAKS Celebrates 14 Years With Inaugural Brand Day, Inspiring Global STEM Innovators

ELECFREAKS, a 14-year-old STEM ed tech company, hosts its first Brand Day (May 18, 2025).

- Youmans, CEO of ELECFREAKSHONG KONG, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fourteen years after its founding in 2011, ELECFREAKS is hosting its inaugural Brand Day on May 18, 2025, to celebrate a journey of transforming STEM education. From a small startup to a global name in STEM educational technology, the company has equipped countless students and educators with tools like the BBC micro:bit relevant kits. This event aims to connect a worldwide community through hands-on learning experiences and innovation showcases.Our Journey in STEM EducationWhen ELECFREAKS began in 2011, the mission was clear: make STEM education accessible through practical, engaging tools. Based in Hong Kong, a hub of technological advancement, the company tapped into the growing need for hands-on learning. Over the years, it has developed a range of products-from micro:bit accessories to programmable robot kits-that have reached classrooms and homes in multiple countries. Today, ELECFREAKS stands as a key player in inspiring the next generation of inventors, with a catalog that supports both block programming and Python for diverse skill levels.What's Happening on Brand DayThe first ELECFREAKS Day isn't just a milestone; it's an invitation to explore STEM in action. Key highlights include:Global Coding Challenge: Some coding challenges initiated by ELECFREAKS ambassadors encourage students to solve real-world problems through code, with entries shared across social platforms.Product Spotlights: A look at new tools in development, alongside some gifts with purchase. The new arrivals (such as Nezha Pro Sports Kit) will be randomly sent to activity participators. The gifts vary from expansion board to retro arcade kits.Community Stories: Sharing testimonials from educators and students who've used ELECFREAKS kits to spark creativity in their learning environments.These initiatives reflect the company's focus on fostering curiosity, not just selling products. With a user base spanning various continents, the event will be accessible online, ensuring global participation.Leadership's Thoughts on the Journey“Fourteen years in, we're still driven by the same vision: make coding accessible.” said Youmans, CEO of ELECFREAKS.“This first Brand Day is about connecting with those who've been part of our story-students, teachers, and tinkerers-and inviting new faces to join us in building the future.”Why It MattersSTEM education continues to shape critical thinking and innovation worldwide. ELECFREAKS has contributed by offering tools that simplify complex concepts, making robotics and coding approachable for young learners. With over a decade of experience, the company has adapted to cultural and educational differences, supporting users in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and Spanish. Brand Day serves as a moment to reflect on this impact while looking ahead to emerging needs in tech education.About ELECFREAKSELECFREAKS, established in 2011, specializes in STEM educational technology, creating STEM electronics and robotics kits. Its products, including BBC micro:bit accessories and programmable robot kits, support learning for students, educators, and hobbyists globally. For more information, visit .

Celebrating ELECFREAKS' first brand day!

