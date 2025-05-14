403
Putin says Ukraine seizing men ‘like dogs on the street’
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin has reported that supposed-to-be soldiers are getting caught “like dogs” in the city`s roads by Ukrainian in-listing officers.
Putin said this on Tuesday in a conference including staff of ‘Business Russia,’ during which he said that Russia has been delighted with a constant stream of volunteers battling in conflict against Ukraine.
Putin reported “While the Kiev authorities are engaged in forced mobilization – people are caught like dogs on the street, then our guys go voluntarily, they go themselves… They are catching 30 thousand people there now, and we have 50-60 thousand a month enlisting willingly.”
Ukraine started a general mobilization following the increase of the clash with Russia at the beginning of 2022, banning the majority of men between the ages of 18 and 60 years old from exiting Ukraine and making the drafting age 27. The year before, tackled with intense amount of losings and manpower shortcoming, Kiev dropped the age to 25, meanwhile, declaring stricter punishments for men who avoid enlisting in the army, also, additional mobilization regulations.
