80M people get displaced
(MENAFN) As stated by the Global Report on Internal Displacement 2025 in a statement published on Tuesday, a documentation of 83.4 million individuals being forced out of their homes to live in other internal areas towards the end of the year of 2024, reaching its peak figure.
This number which was issued by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), has reached twice the number since 2018 and it has currently the same compared to nationals in Germany.
As stated by the statement, war and brutality was mostly 90 per cent of the incidents, removing 73.5 million people from their homes.
Sudan stated that 11.6 million internally displaced people (IDPs), being the biggest figure scored for one nation. Almost 60 per cent of world wide’s entire residents. On the other hand, almost as much of Gaza’s citizens are still forced out of their homes.
IDMC Director Alexandra Bilak reported that "These latest numbers prove that internal displacement is not just a humanitarian crisis; it’s a clear development and political challenge that requires far more attention than it currently receives,"
