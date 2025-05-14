Douyu International Holdings Limited To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 20, 2025
WUHAN, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU ), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU ) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see .
Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Andrea Guo
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
In the United States:
Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
