ACCL Reaffirms Core Legal Principle: Lawyers Must Not Be Punished For Representing Their Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Construction Lawyers (ACCL) has issued a statement defending a foundational tenet of the U.S. legal system: that attorneys must not be penalized by the government for representing clients, absent court findings of illegal or unethical conduct.

In its official statement, the ACCL declared:

“The American College of Construction Lawyers reaffirms this basic constitutional principle: The government, regardless of party, should not punish lawyers and law firms for the clients they represent, absent specific Court findings that such representation was illegal or unethical.”

Attorneys and firms have faced retaliation and punishment from the federal government for having provided legal services to clients involved in politically charged or high-profile matters. Such reactions threaten to chill the essential function of the legal profession. This affects the core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution. By reaffirming this constitutional principle, the ACCL underscores that lawyers serve as independent advocates whose duty is to zealously represent their clients, and that attempts by any political party to punish lawful representation undermine due process and the justice system itself.

"The right to counsel is not a partisan issue-it is a bedrock of our justice system," said Terrence L. Brookie, ACCL President. "Punishing attorneys for the lawful representation of clients undermines the rule of law and sets a dangerous precedent."

About the ACCL

The American College of Construction Lawyers is an invitation-only organization of leading construction law practitioners, judges, and academics from the U.S. and internationally. Founded in 1989, the College is dedicated to elevating the practice and understanding of construction law and supporting the role of lawyers as ethical, collaborative problem-solvers in the built environment. For more information about the ACCL, please visit .

