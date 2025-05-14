Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 21, 2025


2025-05-14 05:31:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

HONG KONG, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: 1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free): 1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free) 0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll) 0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll): 852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free): 800-120-6157

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for“UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at .

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 28, 2025, by dialing:

US (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free): 855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 8953824

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory
Daniel Gao Christian Arnell, Managing Director
Tel: +852-2180-6111 Tel: +852-2117-0861
E-mail: ... E-mail: ...

