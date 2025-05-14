UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 21, 2025
|International:
|1-412-902-4272
|US (Toll Free):
|1-888-346-8982
|UK (Toll Free)
|0-800-279-9489
|UK (Local Toll)
|0-207-544-1375
|Mainland China (Toll Free):
|400-120-1203
|Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|800-905-945
|Hong Kong (Local Toll):
|852-3018-4992
|Singapore (Toll Free):
|800-120-6157
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for“UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at .
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 28, 2025, by dialing:
|US (Toll Free):
|1-877-344-7529
|International:
|1-412-317-0088
|Canada (Toll Free):
|855-669-9658
|Replay Passcode:
|8953824
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
For more information, please contact:
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
|Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory
|Daniel Gao
|Christian Arnell, Managing Director
|Tel: +852-2180-6111
|Tel: +852-2117-0861
|E-mail: ...
|E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment