Affiliate Marketing Powers Acanva's Growth As U.S. Shoppers Embrace Minimalist Living

Affiliate Marketing is Becoming a New Revenue Engine for Acanva

Acanva Mellow Modern Couch

With a growing network of partners, the California-based brand expands reach and boosts sales among design-conscious consumers.

- Grace LinONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acanva , a modern furniture brand known for its minimalist aesthetic and direct-to-consumer approach, is experiencing strong growth thanks to its strategic affiliate marketing program. Since joining multiple leading affiliate platforms in 2024-including ShareASale, CJ, and Impact-the company has seen significant increases in exposure and sales among design-conscious U.S. shoppers.Affiliate marketing has become a vital channel in Acanva's customer acquisition strategy. By partnering with a growing network of publishers, influencers, and content creators, the brand has expanded its reach and brought its design-first message to new audiences. In recent months, the affiliate program has contributed to approximately 20% of total sales, reinforcing its role as a high-impact growth driver.“We've been impressed by the strength and efficiency of affiliate partnerships in building both brand awareness and conversion,” said Grace Lin, Marketing Director at Acanva.“These collaborations allow us to authentically showcase our design values to a highly relevant audience-particularly those who appreciate clean lines, modern silhouettes, and quality craftsmanship.“Founded on the belief that great design should be accessible, Acanva's modern couches combine minimalist styling with plush comfort and enduring quality. Its signature sofas-offered in low-profile forms, soft neutral palettes, and performance fabrics-have become a favorite among young professionals and urban homeowners seeking both aesthetic and function.As the affiliate program continues to grow, Acanva welcomes new partners who share its passion for modern living. The brand's success through affiliate channels also reflects a broader trend: American consumers are increasingly turning to direct-to-consumer brands that align with their lifestyle preferences and interior design sensibilities.To learn more about Acanva, visit the official website: .For affiliate partnership opportunities : pages/affiliate .About AcanvaAcanva is a California-based furniture brand that designs and manufactures modern, minimalist sofas and home furnishings. With a focus on original design, premium quality, and accessible pricing, Acanva brings comfort and style to contemporary living spaces across the U.S.

