AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2025
|Q1/2025
|Q1/2024
|Change
|FY 2024
|Speciality Alloys
|mt
|26,961
|23,411
|15.2%
|87,908
|Processing
|mt
|7,411
|6,901
|7.4%
|22,963
|Mining
|mt
|19,550
|16,510
|18.4%
|64,945
|South African mines
|mt
|51,413
|70,278
|-26.8%
|300,985
|Mining
|mt
|51,413
|70,278
|-26.8%
|300,985
Processing
- The processing volumes increased by 7.4% during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Mining
- The South African mining activity dropped by 26.8% when compared to same period of last year. This led to a decrease in the overall group's mining activity during the first quarter. This year, South Africa experienced much more rain than usual. Because of the heavy rainfall, all the mines in the area faced difficulties, and there have been numerous occasions that the plant did not get feed to run and had to put through sub optimal feed materials. The mining activity at the Turkish mines increased significantly by 18.4% over the same period of 2024. The increased mining to support the processing plant in Germany and to take advantage of improved Chrome Ore prices through additional sales.
Helsinki, May 14, 2025
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ..
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Attachment
-
Afarak_Production report_2025_Q1_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment