AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10:00 London, 12:00 Helsinki, May 14, 2025 - Afarak Group SE (“Afarak” or“the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR) Production report Q1 2025 Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2025 was higher by 15.2% when compared to same period of last year.

Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change FY 2024 Speciality Alloys mt 26,961 23,411 15.2% 87,908 Processing mt 7,411 6,901 7.4% 22,963 Mining mt 19,550 16,510 18.4% 64,945 South African mines mt 51,413 70,278 -26.8% 300,985 Mining mt 51,413 70,278 -26.8% 300,985

Processing

The processing volumes increased by 7.4% during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Mining



The South African mining activity dropped by 26.8% when compared to same period of last year. This led to a decrease in the overall group's mining activity during the first quarter. This year, South Africa experienced much more rain than usual. Because of the heavy rainfall, all the mines in the area faced difficulties, and there have been numerous occasions that the plant did not get feed to run and had to put through sub optimal feed materials. The mining activity at the Turkish mines increased significantly by 18.4% over the same period of 2024. The increased mining to support the processing plant in Germany and to take advantage of improved Chrome Ore prices through additional sales.

Helsinki, May 14, 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

