Cytogenetics Market Research 2025 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent, Revvity, Bio-Rad, Applied Spectral Imaging, Quest, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Illumina, Sysmex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Cytogenetics Market, valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024-2031. Key growth drivers include a focus on preventive healthcare, rising genetic abnormalities, and an aging population. However, awareness, reimbursement issues, and technical complexities may hinder growth. Opportunities in emerging economies and predictive genetic testing are identified. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR due to R&D spending and an increase in diagnostic labs. Leading market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and Illumina.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cytogenetics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services), Technique (Comparative Genomic Hybridization, FISH, Karyotyping), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cytogenetics Market, valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to $5.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.6% from an estimated $2.9 billion in 2024.

This robust growth can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, rising prevalence of genetic abnormalities, an aging population, and an increase in chronic diseases. The need to curb rising healthcare costs and a focus on research and clinical diagnostics further propel this market. However, challenges such as lack of awareness about emerging diagnostic technologies, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, and the complexity of equipment may hinder growth.

Opportunities abound in emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, where there is a growing focus on target-based therapies and genetic testing. However, concerns over genetic data security, scaling genomic technologies, and lack of standardized approaches present notable challenges.

The market's competitive landscape has been shaped by major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Revvity, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Applied Spectral Imaging, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, and Sysmex Corporation. Strategic initiatives by these companies have been pivotal in shaping industry trends.

The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% through the forecast period, driven by heightened demand for routine cytogenetic testing and technological advances. The comparative genomic hybridization technique accounted for the largest share of 56.7% in 2024, thanks to technological improvements and its role in early disease diagnosis.

In terms of application, clinical applications dominated with a share of 82.6% in 2024, bolstered by increased prevalence of genetic disorders and cancers, advancements in diagnostic technology, patient awareness initiatives, and personalized medicine adoption.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead with a 10.2% CAGR, fueled by increased pharmaceutical R&D spend, growth in the biotech industry, and a rise in diagnostic laboratories. The overall geographical analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing insights into regional dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Cytogenetics Market Assessment - by Offering:



Consumables

Kits & Reagents

Testing Kits

Probes

Other Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software Services

Cytogenetics Market Assessment - by Technique:



Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Karyotyping Other Techniques

Cytogenetics Market Assessment - by Application:



Clinical Applications

Prenatal & Genetic Testing

Oncology

Other Clinical Applications Research Applications

Cytogenetics Market Assessment - by End User:



Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes Other End Users

Cytogenetics Market Assessment - by Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Revvity Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Applied Spectral Imaging Inc. (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.) Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900