Greyb Launches Slate, World's First External Innovation Discovery Platform For R&D Teams

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 - GreyB, a global leader in innovation research and intelligence, announced the launch of Slate, the world's first External Innovation Discovery Platform that consolidates the fragmented research and innovation for R&D professionals. This AI-powered solution helps researchers and scientists to quickly extract insights from millions of research documents, eliminating costly inefficiencies that waste hundreds of hours in finding, synthesizing, and summarizing key findings manually.

In today's corporate research landscape, R&D teams struggle with the slow research process, jumping across multiple databases, and managing disconnected insights. Sometimes, innovative solutions exist outside of your industry, but tapping into those solutions is equally difficult because of data accessibility, different terminology, and a lack of domain knowledge.

Slate addresses these issues by bringing together patents, research papers, and technical studies in one platform and uncovering hidden links across scientific literature. The platform offers technical solutions from 160 M+ patents from over 100 countries and 264 M+ research papers and literature, making it the most comprehensive research platform for R&D teams.

In initial exclusive testing with the first few clients, GreyB reported a direct 18% reduction of their research discovery time. In another notable implementation, a leading F&B company eliminated 30% redundant research by fixing innovation discovery gaps in their research process. Similar reductions in inefficiencies and time spent on research were reported by many of GreyB's clients in F&B, Packaging, Cosmetics, Automotive, Energy, and Healthcare.

“We understand the growing complexities researchers face in finding state-of-the-art research because of the overwhelming amount of research data published,” said Anmol, Head of the Product Department at GreyB.“Slate was developed by listening closely to our customers, understanding their needs, and designing a product that empowers them to discover global research and innovations. Slate helps R&D teams save time, uncover insights they might otherwise overlook, and make informed decisions.”, he added.

Key capabilities of Slate include:



Alternative ingredient and material mapping

Cross-industry innovation discovery

Competitive and technology intelligence

Real-time updates and alerts on emerging trends

Integrated AI assistant for literature reviews, landscape summaries, and finding answers to key research questions on demand

Knowledge graph to connect every research area and uncover hidden patterns Structured research database for dedicated industries

Behind Slate is GreyB's decade-long legacy of powering strategic decisions through deep research. Now, that experience lives in a single platform designed to streamline the innovation discovery process.

Slate is now live and available for demo. To learn more or request a trial, visit .

About GreyB

GreyB is a global leader in innovation research that helps companies stay ahead of disruption through deep technology insights and strategic intelligence. GreyB's research has been pivotal in high-stakes scenarios, cited by the USPTO and EPO, and in landmark cases like the Oppo-Nokia SEP dispute in China. From R&D labs to boardrooms, GreyB empowers teams to uncover what's next and how to act on it.

