Fundz Europe And Swarm Partner To Accelerate Real-World Asset Tokenization

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fundz Europe GmbH, the European and UK reseller for Cloud Payments, the leader in digital commerce and decentralized finance ecosystems, today announced a strategic partnership with blockchain infrastructure innovator Swarm. Together, they are launching a decentralized Over The Counter (dOTC) platform for real-world asset tokenization powered by Cloud Payments' parent company, Fintiv's patented digital omni wallet infrastructure.

The collaboration between Fundz Europe and Swarm aims to remove barriers for individuals and institutions seeking secure, easy access to traditionally inaccessible asset classes-including real estate, private equity, and institutional-grade instruments-through tokenization.

Democratizing Access to Asset Markets

“As global markets shift toward digital engagement, this partnership marks a major step forward in democratizing access to global asset markets,” said Mike Love, CEO of Fundz Europe.“With Fintiv's patented mobile wallet infrastructure at the core and Swarm's blockchain capabilities integrated throughout, together we are delivering a complete solution for real-world asset tokenization-scalable, secure and built for everyday use.”

Fundz Europe combines its patented digital omni wallet and Web3 FinTech infrastructure with Swarm's asset digitization and trading platform to offer a mobile-first, user-friendly solution for accessing tokenized economies.

Unlocking Global Participation

Through this collaboration, Fundz Europe will enable asset holders, financial institutions, and marketplaces to tokenize, fractionalize, and distribute real-world assets globally. The integrated platform includes secure payment rails, KYC/AML compliance, and digital identity tools, providing a seamless experience for both issuers and investors.

Built on the Polygon network, the Swarm platform demonstrates how digital assets can support environmental sustainability and enable compliant, on-chain tokenization of regulated assets. The combined solution showcases the synergy between Cloud Payments' user-first mobile wallet and Swarm's programmable trading infrastructure.

A Unified Platform for the Digital Economy

Fundz Europe delivers enterprise-grade tools for secure payments, loyalty, identity, and tokenization. Its white-labeled omni wallet technology facilitates a smooth transition from traditional financial systems to decentralized architectures-without compromising usability or compliance.

Swarm offers a programmable, compliant infrastructure for trading tokenized assets such as securities, fixed-income products, and other regulated financial instruments. The platform bridges the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling fully on-chain experiences aligned with global regulatory standards.

“Our work with Fundz Europe and Cloud Payments underscores how Swarm enables real-world financial systems to transition onto blockchain rails,” said Philipp Pieper, Co-Founder of Swarm.“We anticipate a wave of tokenized assets coming to market, from private equity to public infrastructure investments.”

Together, Fundz Europe, Cloud Payments, and Swarm are transforming how value is created, traded, and stored in the digital economy.

About Fundz Europe GmbH

Fundz Europe GmbH is the European and UK distributor for Fintiv, a leader in digital commerce and decentralized finance headquartered in Austin, Texas. Specializing in cutting-edge digital infrastructure and payment technologies, Fundz delivers patented digital omni-wallet solutions and Web3 FinTech infrastructure tailored for the future of finance.

Visit:

About Cloud Payments and Fintiv, Inc.

Cloud Payments is a global fintech innovator and wholly owned subsidiary of Fintiv, Inc. Based in Austin, Texas and founded in 2008, Fintiv specializes in digital commerce infrastructure, payment technologies, and tokenized infrastructure. Its omni-wallet platform integrates loyalty, payments, identity, and DeFi services, enabling transitions from traditional to tokenized economies.

Web: |

About Swarm

Swarm is a blockchain platform offering compliant digitization and trading of real-world assets. It was the first to offer digitized U.S. treasury bills and Apple stock on a decentralized platform. Swarm combines blockchain efficiency with the trust and range of traditional exchanges, integrating TradFi and DeFi to create a unified financial ecosystem.

Web:

