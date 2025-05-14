Dhaka University Student Stabbed To Death Near Campus Gate, BNP Demands VC's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 14 (IANS) Shahriar Alam Samya, a Dhaka University student and leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), was stabbed to death following an altercation due to a motorbike collision.

Several leaders and activists of the BNP and JCD on Wednesday staged a protest procession in response to the murder of Alam Samya.

The protesting leaders demanded the resignation of the university's Vice-Chancellor and Proctor over the incident.

Alam Samya, a student of the Education and Research department of the university, was murdered in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, just a short distance away from the campus gate, on Tuesday night, local media reported.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday morning confirmed the incident and announced that they have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, speaking at the protest rally, JCD's Dhaka University unit President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon alleged that the Vice-Chancellor and Proctor failed to ensure safety for the students in the university.

The protesting leaders raised slogans such as 'One point, one demand, VC's resignation', 'My brother's body is lying, what is the administration doing', 'Two murders in nine months, VC-Proctor's many virtues'.

"We are requesting the government to remove this VC and proctor as soon as possible. Otherwise, we will be forced to remove this interim government," Bangladeshi leading daily Prothom Alo reported, quoting a student, Ganesh Chandra Roy, as saying.

Addressing the rally, JCD leader Nasir Uddin Nasir said the interim government was not appointed to serve the interests of any particular group.

Additionally, the students of the Education and Research department of the university announced a class boycott on May 15 and called on the students to gather at VC Chattar to demand justice for the killing of their classmate and to ensure safety on campus.

In recent months, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in student protest movements under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government amid a deteriorating law and order situation in the country.