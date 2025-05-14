A New Series Of Bootcamps To Unlock Students' Leadership Potential

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Building on its successful series of Harvard Youth Lead the Change (YLC) conferences, A Learning Lab is expanding its support to high school students with two further programs developed with leading names in global higher education. The Harvard Business and Leadership Bootcamp and the Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp have been created to unlock students' leadership potential across different professional domains, and both will be staged around the region this Summer.

Pioneering the GCC's inaugural Harvard YLC conference in Dubai in 2022, A Learning Lab has gone on to curate another program that connects high school students in the region to mentors from the Ivy League institution. The Harvard Business and Leadership Bootcamp (HBLB) is designed to help students explore various career paths, build essential skills and gain hands-on professional experience.

The first program of its kind in the region, HBLB will be staged over three days, with each session focussing on a key area of business and consulting, combining theory with practical exercises, simulations and mentorship. Incorporating industry-based consulting frameworks and real-world case studies, the program culminates in an entrepreneurship and career development day, where participants learn about creating and financing a new business venture and explore best practices in resume preparation and interview techniques.

For aspiring technology leaders, A Learning Lab has developed the Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp, an interactive program that blends leadership principles with cutting-edge technology to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world. Led by expert facilitators, it integrates AI, data-driven decision-making and agile methodologies into the framework of leadership training.

Through a comprehensive three-day program, participants of the Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp will learn about leadership in the digital age, harnessing artificial intelligence in decision-making and problem-solving, and adapting to market changes in the era of disruptive innovation. Students will also have the opportunity to hone their storytelling skills and develop and pitch a business idea.

Speaking about the programs, Founder of A Learning Lab, Varun Jain, said,“The Harvard Business and Leadership Bootcamp and the Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp are two unique programs that enable high school students to gain invaluable experience. Skills in entrepreneurship, technology, problem-solving and adaptability will be vital for the next generation of leaders, and these programs allow students to get a head start, whilst also giving them real-world experiences that they can draw upon in their applications for higher education. Participation in a bootcamp also helps students to grow in confidence and build the self-belief to identify and achieve their aspirations.”

Both programs are open to applications for 13-17 year-old students. The Harvard Business and Leadership Bootcamp is starting in Dubai on 28th June, Abu Dhabi on 2nd July, and Riyadh on 7th July. The Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp will be staged in Qatar from 9th July, Jeddah from 14th July, and Kuwait from 19th July.