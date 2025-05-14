BPS-Doha Students Deliver 100% Pass Percentage In Xiith CBSE Examinations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School unveiled an impressive showcase of academic brilliance at the Senior School Certificate Examination of Grade XII 2024-25 in the results declared by the CBSE Board in India, yesterday.

The exceptional students of the BPS displayed their extraordinary standards of excellence with 100% pass.

The students' dedication and commitment to education has proved vital in the school's motto of Enlightenment through Education.

Four hundred and forty-eight (448) students of Birla Public School appeared for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class XII) in March 2025. Out of this 27% students scored above 90 percent and overall 84% students scored above 75 percent - distinction.

The school topper and science stream topper is Thiagarajan Manickam with 97.6%.

The second toppers are Kaushik Ravi Iyer (Science stream) and Rakshana Maheshwaran (Commerce stream) with 97.4%.

The third toppers are Riaan Jigar Shah and Sri Harsha Kovvuri who scored 96.6% (Science stream).

The Chairperson Maria Pakalomattom, Vice-Chairman Dr. Mohan Thomas, members of the Board, principal, staff and parents congratulated the students for their stellar performance.

The Board also congratulated the teachers for delivering on its objective of Quality Education to all. It is the teachers whose coordinated efforts helped in producing excellent results.

The trio of students, teachers and parents have made the school proud once again.

Subject wise six students have scored 100 marks in psychology, two in chemistry, one in engineering graphics, two in informatics practice, one in computer science, and one in marketing.

A total of 840 A1s were scored in various subjects.

