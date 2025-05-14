403
Head Of Sales Of GAC AVTODOM Sergey Vorobyov Wins First International Competition GAC Race To The Top In Guangzhou
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The first international competition GAC Race to the Top has ended in Guangzhou. It was organized by GAC International. Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales of GAC AVTODOM, represented Russia at the competition and won first place.
The prestigious international competition among the best retail business specialists GAC Race to the Top brought together 27 countries. The final was held in the largest metropolis in China and one of the most high-tech cities in the world - Guangzhou. Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales of GAC AVTODOM, demonstrated an exceptional level of competence. He outpaced representatives from Asia, South America, the Middle East and others.
GAC Race to the Top is not just a professional skills competition. It is the first event of this scale held by GAC International. Its main goal was to test high sales standards for the global market. An important strategic task was set before the participants of the competition: unification of the customer approach and strengthening the image of GAC as an innovative manufacturer in the international arena. Participants had to pass a series of tests, including an online quiz, a demonstration of presentation skills live on the WeChat, a test drive and a simulation of a customer transaction. Each stage was designed to reveal theoretical knowledge and practical skills. 12 representatives from six countries - Egypt, Malaysia, Kuwait, Bolivia, Nepal and Russia - reached the final. GAC country managers also took part in the competition. They are responsible for development strategy in key geographic areas, including Europe, Russia and Latin America.
Sergey Vorobyov's success looks especially significant against this background. The competition was high. The format required maximum composure, precision and charisma. The Head of the GAC AVTODOM sales department managed to present the car and hold the audience's attention during the live broadcast of the product presentation. It competently handled questions and demonstrated knowledge of the product at the expert level. The next stage of the competition was a role-playing game simulating final negotiations with a client. The ability to subtly sense the needs of the interlocutor, quickly adapt and confidently lead the process to the result allowed Sergey Vorobyov to take a leading position. Sergey became the first to write his name in the history of the GAC Race to the Top. And although the competition is just beginning its history, it is obvious: this is not a one-time initiative, but an important step towards the formation of an international community of experts united by the idea of quality, development and technological leadership.
"We are proud that professionals work in the AVTODOM Group of Companies team. They represent Russia with dignity on the international stage. Sergey's victory is not only his personal success. It is the result of systematic work, high level of training, corporate culture and daily commitment to high standards. These successes show that the Russian market is significant and attractive for global brands. This is not just a victory for GAC AVTODOM. This is confirmation that our company is building the right strategy. We focus on competence, take strong players into the team and invest in the development of professionals", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the West Division of AVTODOM, commented.
"Being a representative of Russia at such a prestigious international competition is a great honor and, of course, a great responsibility. I went to China with one goal - to win! I conducted thorough preparation for this. I studied the highest standards of the GAC brand, immersed myself in the corporate culture of the company and, of course, thoroughly understood the product. The stage with the online broadcast was the most unusual test for me. I had to present the car on the Chinese social network WeChat, while answering questions in the chat and collecting leads. I have never had such an experience before. But, as the result showed, my performance was the best! This victory is not only my achievement, but also proof that AVTODOM has the best sales school in the world!" - Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
