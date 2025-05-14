403
New Mapping Tool Shields Allergy Sufferers from Tree Pollen Triggers
(MENAFN) Australian scientists have unveiled a new digital tool designed to assist individuals in managing pollen allergies by identifying regions with dense populations of allergenic trees, according to a statement released Wednesday by Edith Cowan University (ECU).
This tool currently covers four of Australia's largest urban areas—Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide—where airborne allergens are particularly prevalent in city environments, the university's press release noted.
The platform offers visual mapping of "hotspots" where tree pollen levels are significantly high, giving allergy sufferers the ability to plan routes that reduce exposure. Researchers intend to further develop the tool by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more precise pollen risk predictions, according to ECU.
Although green spaces are known to benefit both mental and physical health, they can pose challenges for people with allergies, said Mary Hanson, an aerobiology researcher at ECU and the lead author of a study featured in Urban Forestry and Urban Greening.
Hanson pointed out that hay fever affects one in four Australians, with city dwellers more likely to experience pollen-related respiratory problems due to elevated levels of airborne allergens. In more serious instances, this can escalate into dangerous asthma attacks, including episodes described as "thunderstorm asthma."
While grass pollen is often cited as the main culprit, tree pollen also plays a crucial—though often underestimated—role in allergy flare-ups. ECU's initiative utilizes existing data from city councils on tree locations, integrating it into a user-friendly mapping system that highlights allergy-prone areas, Hanson said.
"If people are able to avoid those hotspots by making minor adjustments to their lifestyle, like taking a different route home, it could improve their quality of life," Hanson noted.
An online platform focused on the Perth region is currently in the works and will offer daily pollen forecasts and allergen information.
