Deadly Drone Strike Hits Civilian Truck In Sumy
This was reported on Telegram by the acting Mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, according to Ukrinform.
"️This morning, our community suffered another enemy attack. According to preliminary information, as a result of a hostile UAV strike at a cargo truck near one of the administrative districts, one person was killed and two others were injured," he stated.Read also: Two injured in Rivne region after enemy air attack
As previously reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, in the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out nearly 140 attacks across the region. The majority of the attacks occurred in Sumy and Shostka districts.
