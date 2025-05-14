Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazilian President To Urge Putin To Meet Zelensky In Istanbul

Brazilian President To Urge Putin To Meet Zelensky In Istanbul


2025-05-14 05:07:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will call on Vladimir Putin to participate in negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Türkiye.

This was reported by AFP , according to Ukrinform.

“"I'll try to talk to Putin. It costs me nothing to say, 'hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, dammit'," Lula da Silva said during a press conference in Beijing.

On his way back to Brazil from a regional forum in China, he intends to visit Moscow.

Brazil and China, in a joint statement on Tuesday, called for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as“the only way to end the conflict.”

The Kremlin has not yet specified whether Putin will attend the talks in Türkiye, stating only that“a Russian delegation will be present.”

Read also: Zelensky: This is Putin 's war, so negotiations must be with him

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Brazil to help facilitate direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.

Photo: Facebook / Lula

