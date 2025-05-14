NAM Health Ministers Meet Ahead Of WHO Summit, Praise Azerbaijan's Leadership During Pandemic

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A videoconference meeting of the health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member and observer countries was held under the chairmanship of Uganda, focusing on global health challenges ahead of the 78th session of the World Health Assembly, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the online session provided a platform for ministers to exchange experiences and strategies to tackle global epidemics, including COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and hepatitis.

Welcoming the participants, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the relevance of the event and wished success to the meeting. Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aseng reminded attendees that during the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala this January, heads of state had voiced deep concern over the global threat posed by infectious diseases.“The main objective of this year's meeting is to provide an opportunity for the Ministers of Health of the Non-Aligned Movement member states to exchange experiences on the global threat posed by epidemics and to strengthen joint measures,” she said.

Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, speaking at the meeting, recalled that Azerbaijan had held the NAM chairmanship from 2019 to 2023. He emphasised Azerbaijan's responsible leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.“At the suggestion of President Ilham Aliyev, a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against coronavirus was organised in December 2020 at the level of heads of state and government. At the same time, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to countries, most of which are members of the Movement, both directly and through the World Health Organisation,” Musayev said.

He added that the Azerbaijani government prioritises the health and well-being of its citizens and pointed to the country's recent hosting of COP29 in Baku.“Climate change has serious health implications, especially for countries and communities that are on the front lines of this change, in a vulnerable situation. These situations require urgent measures and, once again, international solidarity. For this reason, the topic of climate change and health has taken a central place on the agenda of COP29. Azerbaijan also supported the initiative of the 'Baku COP Presidencies Successor Coalition on Climate and Health',” he stated.

The Azerbaijani Health Minister also highlighted domestic health reforms, including the implementation of compulsory health insurance, the digitization of healthcare services, and the Electronic Prescription System.“Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience and good practices in these areas,” he said.

In conclusion, Musayev underlined the importance of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and health coverage:“This is a key factor for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030, as well as the provision of quality health services, safe, effective and affordable medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical technologies.”

NAM ministers lauded Azerbaijan's leadership during its chairmanship, particularly its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for reinvigorating the Movement's global health engagement.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of enhanced international cooperation in achieving national and global health goals.