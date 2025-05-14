403
Kuwait FM: Lifting Sanctions On Syria Due Saudi Relentless Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya expressed on Wednesday gratitude to Saudi Arabia and its thoughtful and relentless regionally and international efforts to lift actions on Syria.
In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Yahya affirmed that this reflected Riyadh's efforts to bolter stability in the region and displayed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading initiatives to bring constructive political discourse in the region, namely in Syria.
He lauded the visit by US President to the Saudi Arabia during this crucial period, which led to tangible results on the course to rebuild trust and reinforce stability in the region.
He conveyed Kuwait's aspiration that the Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh would reinforce joint GCC and Arab cooperation in dealing with crucial issues facing the region.
Al-Yayha also affirmed that the summit was a new opportunity to expand Gulf-US cooperation to meet the interests of both sides and boost cooperation and collaboration. (end)
