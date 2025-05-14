403
Kuwait Amir Calls For More GCC-US Investments, Joint Dialogue Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal, at start of his speech to the US-Gulf Summit, said he was deeply elated with holding the summit, addressing gratitude to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for the warm welcome, as well as the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud for the distinguished preparations for the event.
His Highness the Amir expressed identical sentiments to the GCC States' leaders for their support for the State of Kuwait's substantial efforts during its current chairmanship of the GCC and for their blessed efforts to boost the Gulf ranks and develop further the strategic relationship with the US.
"I address thanks to the President of the friendly United States (Donald Trump) for his renewed keenness and concern for meeting leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council to bolster the cooperation bonds within the mutual partnership and the joint vision for a future predominated with peace and stability and development.
"Throughout the past decades, the relationship between the Gulf Cooperation Council has been boosted as a solid strategic partnership, exceeding security aspects to cover cooperation in various sectors," His Highness the Amir stated.
He recalled the US historic stand of leading the coalition for the liberation of the State of Kuwait from the flagrant Iraqi aggression in 1990; a stance that would remain alive in the memories of the Kuwaiti people and peoples of the Arabian Gulf states." (more)
