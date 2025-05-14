MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Lenovo AI Now Revolutionizes Learning and Teaching Experience at Hong Kong School, Ignites Education Landscape Transformation" data-link=" AI Now Revolutionizes Learning and Teaching Experience at Hong Kong School, Ignites Education Landscape Transformation" class="whatsapp" Chong Gene Hang College implements Lenovo's on-premises AI solution to create a whole new learning and teaching experiences, setting new standards for AI integration in Hong Kong's education sector

By using the materials aligning school's teaching strategy and policy, the application eliminates concerns about inaccurate information and saving time from fact check. The application can accelerate learning path in self-study or self-reflection by generating key points, questions and answers analysis, customized exercises based on past papers and previous teaching materials

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - Lenovo today announced the successful deployment of its on-device large language model (LLM) solution, Lenovo AI Now, at Chong Gene Hang College in Hong Kong. It represents a significant milestone in the modernization of education in Hong Kong and the region, allowing students to access personalized learning resources generated from their own curriculum materials, and enabling teachers to focus on enhancing teaching experience through easing their administrative workload.'Lenovo AI Now is fundamentally changing how we approach education technology,' said Serena Cheung, General Manager, Lenovo Hong Kong and Macau. 'Unlike generic AI platforms that rely on internet-sourced information, our on-device solution ensures students access only verified, curriculum-aligned content. Streamlining the operational work allows teachers to focus more on enhancing their lessons and engaging with students. Schools can implement the system in minutes rather than months, making advanced AI accessible to educational institutions of all sizes.'With Lenovo AI Now, Chong Gene Hang College allows students to instantly build a knowledge base using its existing digital resources, including textbooks, syllabus materials, notes, and past examination papers from the last three years. By leveraging this data, Lenovo AI Now delivers several key advantages for students:Lenovo AI Now's personalized approach to facilitating self-paced learning for students also improves students' independent learning ability.For teachers, the application can reduce administrative work from them on managing on-going announcement, guidelines and changes from government. It allows school to quickly react and to stay close communications with students and their parents. As a results, teachers can focus more on 'education' including enhancing course design, broadening the students' knowledge through in-depth academic discussion, which is more than 'teaching'.During the trial period, several dozen students and teachers are using the solution, and they generally find the platform easy to navigate. Teachers reported a 40% reduction in time spent on supporting and individual tutoring, as students have more source to get assistance in learning. This self-directed approach motivates students to learn and they even requesting more supplementary materials, resulting in improved learning efficiency.This ease of use has significantly boosted student engagement and interest in learning while enhancing teaching convenience. Many students have shared that the Lenovo AI Now platform has transformed their learning especially in exam preparation. They appreciate the ability to generate practice questions on topics they find challenging, receive immediate feedback, and focus their study time more effectively. It feels like having a personal tutor available whenever they need assistance.'This collaboration with Lenovo represents a significant advancement in our digital transformation journey,' said Jimmy Chan, Vice-Principal, Chong Gene Hang College. 'By implementing AI Now across select subjects, we're providing our students with tools that not only enhance their learning experience but also prepare them for a future where AI literacy will be essential. This demonstrates our commitment to educational innovation.'Chong Gene Hang College is currently utilizing Lenovo AI Now for English, Mathematics, and Science, while establishing a dedicated AI-powered self-study facility. This initiative sets a new benchmark for educational technology integration in Hong Kong schools. In the future, the school plans to explore using AI Now to develop personalized teaching plans for individual students by analyzing their school reports, attendance, and extracurricular activities. To ensure the security of personal information, a highly secure platform will be essential for this implementation, making a local LLM like AI Now crucial.Hashtag: #Lenovo

