Hamdan Sports Complex To Host Region's Most Comprehensive Endurance Sports Hub

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)In a strategic step that reinforces Dubai's commitment to athletic excellence and innovation, Hamdan Sports Complex has been announced as the official host venue for one of the region's most comprehensive platforms for endurance sports - the Endurance Hub. This dynamic initiative is the result of a collaboration between I LOVE SUPERSPORT and BR PERFORMANCE, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Designed as a community-focused, multi-sport training hub, Endurance Hub offers personalized coaching, advanced performance solutions, and regular engagement opportunities for athletes of all levels - from first-timers to elite competitors.

A Strategic Move to Advance Endurance Sports in the UAE

As the UAE's premier destination for high-performance sport, Hamdan Sports Complex provides the ideal foundation for hosting this milestone initiative. With world-class facilities and a proven track record of supporting both regional and international sporting events, the venue offers an elite base for nurturing a new generation of endurance athletes.

By welcoming this new hub, the complex strengthens its role as a catalyst for the growth of endurance disciplines such as swimming, running, cycling, and triathlon - all under one roof. Its strategic connection to Al Qudra cycling track, alongside Dubai's world-class infrastructure, ensures seamless training opportunities across diverse environments.

All-in-One Platform for Athletic Development

Operating from within Hamdan Sports Complex since April 2025, Endurance Hub delivers a 360-degree approach to athletic performance, combining physical, technical, and mental development. Services include:



Elite Coaching Teams across endurance disciplines.

Structured Training Programs tailored for progression, performance, and race preparation.

Community Engagement through training camps, group sessions, and virtual meetups. Integrated Brand Strengths from both I LOVE SUPERSPORT and BR PERFORMANCE.

What sets the Endurance Hub apart is its holistic approach to sports development, which includes:



Performance diagnostics and motion analysis.

Personalized data-driven training plans.

Rehabilitation, recovery, and nutrition consulting.

Injury prevention strategies. Mental resilience programs, including mindset coaching, goal-setting tools, and stress management.

A Shared Vision for Empowering Athletes

Marina Mustafina, CEO of the initiative, commented: 'This isn't just a collaboration; it's a strategic leap forward in the way we support and elevate endurance athletes across the UAE. We are creating a sustainable, empowering environment for athletes of all ages and backgrounds to thrive, compete, and grow.'

Through this initiative, Dubai continues to expand its athletic ecosystem, combining top-tier infrastructure, expert coaching, and community-building to create a long-term impact on sports participation and performance.