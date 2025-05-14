ICEYE To Provide SAR Satellites For The Armed Forces Of Poland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The implementation of the agreement commences immediately. This agreement further solidifies ICEYE's position as the leading provider of SAR satellites for military and civilian applications worldwide. ICEYE's SAR satellites enable continuous monitoring of points of interest on the Earth's surface regardless of the time of day and weather conditions.

"ICEYE is proud to strengthen defense capabilities in Poland with cutting-edge SAR satellites. Our advanced, operationally proven satellite system provides actionable intelligence for resilience, readiness, and response, and enables informed and rapid decision-making in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. As a European provider, ICEYE is ideally positioned and ready to provide sovereign reconnaissance systems for ISR activities. The ICEYE system is engineered to also enable sharing capacity and cross-tasking with other nations, if so desired, to optimize the use of the combined fleets for enhancing collective space defense capabilities of European and allied nations," said Rafał Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

"This is a great day for the Polish Armed Forces and Poland, because they are gaining full independence in radar reconnaissance and imaging. We are proud that a Pole founded a company like ICEYE. We are also certain that we are acquiring the absolute best capabilities in the world. Freedom and independence will only be defended by sovereignty and innovation, and the applications of the technology acquired today have military significance, but also economic applications," said Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Poland.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest constellation of SAR satellites, providing unlimited global access and the highest revisit frequency available on the market. ICEYE's SAR satellites provide the industry's highest resolution of 25 cm, allowing for accurate object detection and situational awareness regardless of weather and lighting conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 48 satellites for its own and its customers' use.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

