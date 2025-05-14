Prosperity Of Life's Global Leadership Event 'Influence Live 2025' Sets Sail This May Across The Mediterranean

Prosperity Of Life delegates and clients participating in Sovereignty Live 2024!

Prosperity Of Life attendees connect and collaborate during last year's Sovereignty Live event-building friendships, sharing breakthroughs, and expanding their vision together.

Longtime personal development trainers Mark and Eileen deepening their growth and leadership skills at Sovereignty Live-proving there's always more to learn and share.

Co-founder Shane Krider delivers a powerful session aboard the Prosperity Of Life Destination Event -challenging delegates to lead with clarity, conviction, and purpose.

Lynsay Vance, Prosperity Of Life's dedicated event planner, behind the scenes at last years cruise-ensuring every detail runs smoothly for a world-class experience.

Prosperity Of Life launches Influence Live 2025: a 10-night Mediterranean leadership cruise visiting Spain, Greece & Italy, starting May 16th.

- Shane KriderPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global leader in media and education dedicated to personal and professional transformation, proudly announces the launch of Influence Live 2025, its most anticipated destination leadership event of the year.Set to commence on May 16th, 2025, Influence Live 2025 will take place aboard a 10-night Mediterranean cruise, journeying through Spain, Greece, and Italy. The immersive leadership development experience concludes with disembarkation on the morning of May 26th.Drawing attendees from more than 20 countries, Influence Live 2025 forms the pinnacle of the Master Of Destinies leadership curriculum-an advanced leadership seminar designed to equip participants with the mindset, communication tools, and inner resilience to become influential leaders in their respective fields."Influence Live isn't just another seminar-it's a transformative immersion that invites leaders to rise above the noise, command respect, and lead by example," said Rachel Krider, Head of Worldwide Marketing for Prosperity Of Life. "This year's cruise experience elevates the program to a new level of inspiration, connection, and breakthrough."About Influence LiveInfluence Live is an advanced leadership training experience held aboard a luxury 10-night cruise through the Mediterranean. This powerful immersive event empowers individuals to master the art of influence-internally and externally-while fostering a sense of community, clarity, and conviction among purpose-driven leaders.Delegates will explore topics such as:The psychology of influence and values-based leadershipStrategies to dismantle limiting beliefs and patternsTools to cultivate presence, clarity, and visionary thinkingHow to lead authentically and magnetize aligned communitiesWhether a seasoned entrepreneur, executive, or emerging leader, Influence Live offers a rare opportunity to unplug from the ordinary and expand into one's full potential.A Year of Expansion: World Tour Follows the CruiseFollowing Influence Live 2025, co-founders Shane and Rachel Krider will embark on their much-anticipated World Tour, visiting 11 cities in just 30 days. The tour will span the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada, bringing the Prosperity Of Life vision to life through powerful in-person events. It marks a bold season of global expansion and momentum for the company in 2025.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a pioneering media and education company offering premium-level personal development and entrepreneurial training. Known for its globally renowned programs-including Beyond Freedom, Sovereignty Live, and the Master Of Destinies leadership curriculum-Prosperity Of Life supports individuals in designing lives of freedom, purpose, and influence.To explore Prosperity Of Life reviews or learn more about its transformational courses, visit .

