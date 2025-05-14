P.Dicey: Unveiling A Decade Of Afrohiphop Excellence To A Global Audience

P

Nigerian Hip Hop Artist P.Dicey Showcases Extensive Catalog from 2011 to Present

JOS, JOS, NIGERIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P.Dicey, the dynamic Nigerian Afrohiphop artist, is set to captivate a global audience by showcasing his extensive catalog of music released from 2011 to the present. With a unique blend of Hip Hop, Afrobeats, and Nigerian influences, P.Dicey's music offers a vibrant soundscape that resonates with listeners worldwide.Over the years, P.Dicey has collaborated with notable artists and producers, solidifying his presence in the music industry. His album“Dreams,” produced by Anno Domini Nation and released by Revel Distribution, features collaborations with iconic artists such as Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, and Juicy J. This project highlights P.Dicey's ability to create compelling music with some of the biggest names in the industry.Adding to his impressive discography, P.Dicey's album“Naija Emcee,” produced by DJ Flippp of the 808 Kartel, features Mozzy and CurenSy. This album, released through Deeper Entertainment and Virgin Music Group, showcases P.Dicey's lyrical prowess and his deep connection to his Nigerian roots. His recent Afrobeats single,“Sharp Corner,” produced by Newsong Beats and released by QMusic Distribution, is already making waves on streaming platforms like Spotify, earning significant attention and love from fans.P.Dicey, whose real name is Emmanuel Dayuru, was born on December 28, 1978, and embodies the acronym P.DICEY: Positive, Determined, Intelligent, Calculated, and Energetic You. This ethos is reflected in his music, which carries messages of positivity, resilience, and cultural pride.Explore P.Dicey's vibrant discography and discover the sounds that are making waves across continents. From hard-hitting hip-hop tracks to infectious Afrobeats rhythms, there's something for every music lover to enjoy. Visit his Songwhip to check out/download/buy his music, follow him on social media, and contact him via the information below for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration.###ABOUTP.Dicey, born Emmanuel Dayuru on December 28, 1978, is a Nigerian Afro Hip-hop artist based in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. Known for his positive and energetic approach to music, P.Dicey has built a strong presence both locally and internationally. He is a recording artist and performs live shows in Nigeria, and his music is available on all major digital music stores online. In 2025, P. Dicey is proud to announce the Official Registration and Licensing of the Global Brand, Distributor, and Label,“P. Dicey Enterprises”. His music embodies the essence of“P” – Positive, Determined, Intelligent, Calculated, and Energetic You.LINKS@PDiceyVEVO@EmmyDeechannel/UCIds0_iUEHeVLQk9Zrcd3PA@p

P.Dicey

+ +2348138234580

P. Dicey - Sing A Song ft. Solid 04

