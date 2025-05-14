Two 5G-Powered Vertical Market Use Cases Usher In An Era Of 5G Innovation In Jordan

Jordan's 5G Operators Unveil a Range of 5G Service Categories, with Home Broadband Taking the Lead

Qatar's MNOs Provision 5G Services Utilizing a Blend of Spectrum within the Low, Mid, and High Bands

Saudi Arabia's Telcos are Reaping the Benefits of their 5G Launches

- Hiba RabadiAMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its 5G Handbook series , Arab Advisors Group has released its latest in-depth research report, The 5G Handbook: A Focus on Jordan . This report delivers expert analysis of Jordan's evolving 5G landscape, highlighting early use cases within vertical markets and uncovering new opportunities for telecom operators, regulators, and cross-industry stakeholders to extract greater value from 5G networks.With 5G shaping the future of connectivity and digital transformation, the report provides timely, data-driven insights into key developments in Jordan's 5G rollout. These include spectrum allocation, operator strategies, vendor partnerships, government initiatives, and the real-world deployment of 5G-enabled use cases. It serves as an essential resource for telecom operators looking to monetize their networks more effectively, vertical industry players exploring 5G-based partnerships, and regulators tracking the market's pace and maturity. The findings also offer strategic value for investors and stakeholders monitoring digital infrastructure growth across Jordan and the GCC.“The emergence of two vertical market use cases signals a clear shift toward ecosystem-based innovation, where telcos and vertical market players can co-create impactful solutions,” said Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director at Arab Advisors Group.“Our latest report offers strategic guidance for those looking to capitalize on these early opportunities and shape the next phase of 5G.”The study presents a thorough analysis of the 5G plans currently offered by Jordanian telecom operators, along with a breakdown of the frequency bands used and the vendors engaged to support network deployment. It examines how operators are extending beyond traditional services to explore new monetization pathways-especially through vertical market collaboration. The report identifies the industries where 5G has already been implemented and evaluates the maturity of those use cases. It also explores the government's supportive role in enabling 5G deployment, particularly across verticals, and assesses the transparency of operators in communicating the value and outcomes of their 5G investments.Backed by over two decades of regional expertise and a portfolio of more than 6,100 published reports, Arab Advisors Group remains a trusted authority in telecom, media, and technology research across MENA. Our team-bringing together over 100 cumulative years of analytical experience-delivers independent, actionable insights supported by rigorous comparative and contextual analysis. This latest report includes a comprehensive review of Jordan's three mobile network operators, evaluating their individual strategies and progress in the race to launch and scale 5G services. Having already covered all six GCC markets in previous editions of the 5G Handbook, Arab Advisors Group adds crucial regional perspective with this Jordan-focused study-making it an indispensable resource for professionals tracking 5G's evolution across the Arab world.The 5G Handbook: A Focus on Jordan was released in March 2025 to Arab Advisors Group's Communication Research Service subscribers and is also available for individual purchase at US$ 6,000. For more information, to request the Table of Contents, or to purchase the report, please contact Rula Jabr at ... or call +962.6.560.7737. Further details are available atArab Advisors Group has been a reliable source of telecom, media, and technology research in the Arab World since 2001, serving over 1,000 clients both regionally and globally. To learn more or view our client list, visit

