EU To Slap 17Th Package Of Sanctions On Russia Vietnam, Serbia, Turkey To Face Restriction For Aiding Kremlin
Vietnam, Serbia and Turkey countries accused of aiding supply goods to the Russian military are also set to confront restrictions.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the 17th package of sanctions on Russia had been in development prior to the latest ultimatum from European leaders in support of US-backed peace initiatives.
According to the Polish presidency of the bloc, diplomats representing the EU's 27 member states okayed the package at a meeting in Brussels. The package, set to be officially adopted on May 20, comprises the blacklisting of around 200 oil tankers used to evade restrictions on Russian oil exports.
Dozens of Russian officials are to be added to the approximately 2,400 people and entities already facing visa bans and asset freezes.
The package also imposes sanctions on Russian individuals in response to cyberattacks, human rights violations, and acts of sabotage across Europe.Also Read | India-Pakistan, Ukraine, Gaza & Sudan - About 7 ongoing global conflicts, war
Officials acknowledge that this latest round of measures is relatively modest compared to previous sanctions packages, reflecting growing difficulty within the EU in reaching consensus on new targets.What do EU leaders say?
In addition, EU leaders have warned Russia that it will face“massive sanctions” should it reject a 30-day ceasefire proposal supported by the United States.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that Russia would be subject to further European sanctions if no "real progress" is made toward peace in Ukraine this week.Also Read | 'Patch-up, make money with US deals': Trump's new pitch for Russia-Ukraine peace
Merz requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire and peace with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Thursday. US President Donald Trump has said he could participate in talks in Turkey if Putin and Zelensky sit down, but so far there has been no statement from the Kremlin that Putin will attend.
(With inputs from AFP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment