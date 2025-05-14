403
Argentine Peso Stabilizes As Blue Dollar Gap Nearly Vanishes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from bluedollar reveals the Argentine peso trades at 1,125.09 against the US dollar on May 14, 2025, marking a slight increase of 0.02% from the previous session.
Trading volumes remain robust across official markets throughout the morning hours. The blue dollar market, Argentina's informal exchange benchmark, currently fluctuates between 1,125-1,130 pesos per dollar.
This maintains only a minuscule premium of 0.04% to 0.49% over the official rate, representing a remarkable convergence that virtually eliminates the previous spread.
Market analysts view this convergence as strong evidence of restored confidence in Argentina's monetary policy. The government's managed float system allows the peso to move within a band of 1,000 to 1,400 per dollar, creating transparency while preventing excessive volatility.
Technical indicators on the USD/ARS chart show the currency pair trading in tight consolidation after significant volatility in early May. The daily candles display a clear stabilization pattern with decreased volatility following turbulent price action in April.
Support levels have formed around 1,100, while immediate resistance appears near the 1,150 mark. Volume analysis confirms normalized market participation during this stabilization phase.
The relative strength index sits squarely in neutral territory at near 50, indicating balanced market forces. Bollinger bands have contracted significantly, suggesting market participants have reached consensus on fair value.
The central bank continues strategic interventions to maintain stability. Recent data shows authorities sold approximately $290 million across eight consecutive sessions to prevent sharp movements.
These interventions come despite bolstered foreign reserves from the recent $20 billion IMF loan. ROFEX futures market activity shows traders pricing in minimal depreciation.
The near convergence between official and parallel markets signals unprecedented market normalization rarely seen in Argentina's monetary history.
Investment flows reveal cautious optimism emerging among international investors. While the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF reported outflows last week, daily volumes have stabilized, suggesting market participants recognize the significance of the blue-official rate convergence.
Argentina's strict fiscal discipline delivers primary budget surpluses while reducing monthly inflation below 3%. This represents substantial progress from the 25%+ monthly rates recorded late last year.
The economic contraction continues but at a more manageable pace. Trading Economics forecasts the peso to remain stable near current levels through quarter-end.
The near-identical official and blue rates demonstrate that Milei's currency liberalization has achieved what many analysts considered impossible just months ago – a unified exchange rate reflecting genuine market consensus.
