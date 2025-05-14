403
Chilean Peso Strengthens As USD/CLP Breaks Key Support Level
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday morning, pushing the USD/CLP exchange rate down to 940.72, a decrease of 5.15 points (-0.54%) from the previous session.
Trading data from May 14 shows the currency pair continuing its downward trend that began in late April when it peaked at 971.34. Technical analysis reveals a significant breakdown below the 947.84 support level, which had previously acted as a floor for the currency pair.
The USD/CLP now trades well below both its 50-day moving average of 953.15 and the 200-day moving average of 966.07, confirming the bearish momentum for the dollar against the peso.
Yesterday's trading session saw the Chilean peso display remarkable resilience despite broader USD strength against major currencies. While the dollar gained ground against several developed market currencies, the peso bucked the trend, suggesting specific factors supporting Chile's currency.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 47.54, indicating the currency pair remains in neutral territory with room to move in either direction. This technical indicator suggests the current downtrend could continue before reaching oversold conditions.
Overnight trading continued the peso's strengthening pattern established during Tuesday's session. The breakdown below the psychologically important 947.84 level appears to have triggered additional technical selling, reinforcing the current direction.
From a chart perspective, immediate support can be observed around the 936.75 level from last Friday's trading session. A breach below this level could potentially accelerate the downward movement toward the 924 level.
Chilean Peso Strengthens on Copper Demand
Fundamental factors supporting the peso include stabilizing copper prices, Chile's primary export commodity. Recent manufacturing data from China, the world's largest copper consumer, has shown signs of improvement, boosting demand prospects for Chile's main export product.
The Chilean central bank's decision to maintain interest rates at 5.00% also supports the currency, creating an attractive yield differential for investors. This policy stance contrasts with easing cycles underway in several other emerging economies.
Global risk sentiment has improved following recent US inflation data that came in slightly below expectations. This development has eased concerns about persistent inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy, benefiting emerging market currencies including the peso.
Trading volumes show elevated institutional participation rather than passive price movements. This suggests genuine market interest in the current peso strength rather than technical repositioning.
Gov's algorithmic forecast projects USD/CLP at 945.76 for today's close, suggesting a potential modest upward correction from current levels.
However, their longer-term outlook indicates continuing peso strength, with a one-year forecast showing additional 8.34% decline for the dollar against the Chilean currency.
Market participants should watch for the upcoming US Equities Mutual Fund and ETF Flows data release today. Last week's significant outflow of -10.50B USD signals caution among global investors, yet the Chilean peso has managed to gain ground despite this potentially risk-off indicator.
