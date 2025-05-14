Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For May 14, 2025
These factors are shaping monetary policy expectations and investor confidence in an export-driven economy navigating a fragile U.S.-China trade truce and persistent domestic inflationary pressures.
At 08:00 AM (BRT), Brazil's Service Sector Growth for March - both Month-over-Month (previous: 0.8%) and Year-over-Year (previous: 4.2%) - will be released.
These figures will gauge the health of a key economic driver and influence investor sentiment amid high interest rates. Strong growth could signal resilience, boosting equities, while weaker readings may raise concerns about economic momentum.At 11:00 AM (BRT), the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) (previous: 51.28) will reflect consumer confidence, impacting domestic demand and retail sector outlooks. Globally, at 02:30 AM (BRT), India's WPI Inflation (YoY) for April (consensus: 1.76%, previous: 2.05%) will signal wholesale price pressures in a major emerging market, affecting global risk appetite and demand for Brazilian assets. A softer reading could bolster capital flows to Brazil, while persistent inflation may dampen sentiment. In the Eurozone, at 02:00 AM (BRT), German CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.1%, previous: 2.1%) and (MoM) (consensus: 0.4%, previous: 0.3%) will provide insights into inflationary trends in a key market for Brazilian exports, influencing commodity demand. At 03:00 AM (BRT), the Eurozone Core CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.4%, previous: 2.0%) and Spanish CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.2%, previous: 2.2%) will further shape global risk sentiment. In the United States, at 10:30 AM (BRT), Crude Oil Inventories (previous: -2.032M) will signal demand trends, impacting Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues. These releases are crucial for framing Brazil's economic outlook, trade performance, and monetary policy stance amid global trade dynamics and domestic tightening. Economic Agenda for May 14, 2025 Brazil
08:00 AM – Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Mar): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 0.8%. Measures monthly service sector activity, a key economic driver, influencing investor sentiment and monetary policy outlooks.
08:00 AM – Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Mar): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 4.2%. Tracks annual service sector performance, impacting equities and domestic demand expectations.
11:00 AM – Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (May): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 51.28. Gauges consumer confidence, affecting retail and domestic consumption trends.
02:30 AM (BRT) – WPI Inflation (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 1.76%, previous 2.05%. Signals wholesale price pressures, influencing global risk appetite and Brazilian asset demand.
07:30 AM (BRT) – M3 Money Supply: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 9.6%. Tracks money supply growth, impacting inflationary expectations in a key emerging market.
02:00 AM (BRT) – German CPI (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 2.1%, previous 2.1%. Measures annual inflation, influencing Eurozone monetary policy and Brazilian export demand.
02:00 AM (BRT) – German CPI (MoM) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 0.4%, previous 0.3%. Tracks monthly inflation, impacting global risk sentiment.
03:00 AM (BRT) – Core CPI (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 2.4%, previous 2.0%. Gauges core inflation, affecting ECB policy expectations and Brazilian assets.
03:00 AM (BRT) – Spanish CPI (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 2.2%, previous 2.2%. Signals inflation in a major Eurozone economy, influencing export markets.
04:15 AM (BRT) – German Buba President Nagel Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Provides ECB policy insights, affecting global markets.
05:30 AM (BRT) – German 30-Year Bund Auction: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 2.830%. Reflects long-term borrowing costs, influencing Eurozone sentiment.
12:00 PM (BRT) – German Buba Balz Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Further clarifies ECB policy stance, impacting markets.
07:00 AM (BRT) – MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 6.84%. Tracks mortgage rates, influencing U.S. housing demand and economic sentiment.
07:00 AM (BRT) – MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 11.0%. Measures mortgage application trends, impacting U.S. economic outlooks.
05:15 AM (BRT) – Fed Waller Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Provides Fed policy insights, influencing global capital flows.
09:10 AM (BRT) – Fed Governor Jefferson Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Shapes Fed rate expectations, impacting the Brazilian real.
10:30 AM (BRT) – Crude Oil Inventories: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous -2.032M. Signals oil demand trends, impacting Petrobras and Brazil's oil exports.
17:40 PM (BRT) – FOMC Member Daly Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Clarifies Fed policy stance, affecting global risk appetite.
05:00 AM (BRT) – M2 Money Stock (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 7.3%, previous 7.0%. Tracks money supply growth, influencing commodity demand.
05:00 AM (BRT) – New Loans (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 700.0B, previous 3,640.0B. Measures lending activity, impacting Chinese demand for Brazilian exports.
08:30 AM (BRT) – Building Permits (MoM) (Mar): Actual TBD, consensus 1.0%, previous 2.9%. Gauges construction activity, influencing commodity demand.
11:00 AM (BRT) – Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (MoM) (May): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 45.35. Reflects consumer sentiment, affecting trade sentiment.
03:15 AM (BRT) – BoE Breeden Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Provides monetary policy insights, influencing global markets.
05:00 AM (BRT) – 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 4.638%. Reflects borrowing costs, impacting UK market sentiment.
19:55 PM (BRT) – Exports (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 3.7%, previous 3.7%. Measures export growth, influencing Asian commodity demand.
19:55 PM (BRT) – Imports (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus -2.7%, previous -2.7%. Tracks import trends, impacting global trade sentiment.
21:30 PM (BRT) – Employment Change (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 20.9K, previous 32.2K. Gauges labor market health, influencing commodity demand.
21:30 PM (BRT) – Unemployment Rate (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 4.1%, previous 4.1%. Signals labor market conditions, affecting global risk appetite.
