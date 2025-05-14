Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For May 14, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil's markets face a pivotal day as domestic and global economic indicators offer critical insights into service sector performance, consumer sentiment, and global inflationary trends.

These factors are shaping monetary policy expectations and investor confidence in an export-driven economy navigating a fragile U.S.-China trade truce and persistent domestic inflationary pressures.

At 08:00 AM (BRT), Brazil's Service Sector Growth for March - both Month-over-Month (previous: 0.8%) and Year-over-Year (previous: 4.2%) - will be released.

These figures will gauge the health of a key economic driver and influence investor sentiment amid high interest rates. Strong growth could signal resilience, boosting equities, while weaker readings may raise concerns about economic momentum.



At 11:00 AM (BRT), the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) (previous: 51.28) will reflect consumer confidence, impacting domestic demand and retail sector outlooks. Globally, at 02:30 AM (BRT), India's WPI Inflation (YoY) for April (consensus: 1.76%, previous: 2.05%) will signal wholesale price pressures in a major emerging market, affecting global risk appetite and demand for Brazilian assets. A softer reading could bolster capital flows to Brazil, while persistent inflation may dampen sentiment. In the Eurozone, at 02:00 AM (BRT), German CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.1%, previous: 2.1%) and (MoM) (consensus: 0.4%, previous: 0.3%) will provide insights into inflationary trends in a key market for Brazilian exports, influencing commodity demand. At 03:00 AM (BRT), the Eurozone Core CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.4%, previous: 2.0%) and Spanish CPI (YoY) (consensus: 2.2%, previous: 2.2%) will further shape global risk sentiment. In the United States, at 10:30 AM (BRT), Crude Oil Inventories (previous: -2.032M) will signal demand trends, impacting Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues. These releases are crucial for framing Brazil's economic outlook, trade performance, and monetary policy stance amid global trade dynamics and domestic tightening.Brazil's Ibovespa surged 1.76% to an all-time high of 138,963.11 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains, driven by optimism from a U.S.-China trade truce slashing tariffs to 30% and 10%, respectively, for 90 days. Rising stocks outnumbered decliners 568 to 389, with trading volume reaching R$16.7 billion, reflecting robust investor enthusiasm. The index's breakout above the 137,000 resistance zone, supported by bullish moving averages and an RSI of 57.414, signals strong momentum without overbought conditions. Exporters like Petrobras and Vale led gains, while domestic financials faced pressure from high interest rates. U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after a report showed inflation unexpectedly slowed, boosting hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% (42.36 points) to 5,886.55, erasing its year-to-date loss. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6% (301.74 points) to 19,010.08, led by AI and tech stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% (269.67 points) to 42,140.43. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.5% (10.15 points) to 2,102.35. Analysts cautioned that inflation could rise again due to tariff risks.The Brazilian real maintained its strength against the dollar on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, supported by the Central Bank's tight monetary policy and optimism from the U.S.-China trade truce. This resilience aids import costs but pressures exporters. Today's Service Sector Growth and Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI will guide currency outlooks. Brent and WTI crude oil prices slipped below key resistance levels on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, amid bearish U.S. inventory data signaling weaker demand, pressuring Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues. Today's U.S. Crude Oil Inventories will provide further demand signals, influencing price outlooks. Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, as easing U.S.-China trade tensions reduced safe-haven demand, though technical support held firm, providing stability for Brazil's mining sector. Today's German CPI and U.S. Crude Oil Inventories may sway investor sentiment. Silver prices pulled back on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after a prior rally, as trade deal fatigue offset industrial demand, tempering gains for Brazil's mining exports in electronics and solar applications. Today's India WPI Inflation and Eurozone Core CPI will guide demand trends. Copper prices stabilized on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after a trade deal-driven rally, with mixed technical signals reflecting cautious optimism for Vale and Brazil's commodity exports. Today's German CPI and China's M2 Money Stock will clarify demand outlooks. Bitcoin held above $103,000 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, while Ethereum surged 9% amid institutional activity, supporting Brazil's fintech sector, particularly Inter & Co. Today's U.S. MBA Mortgage Applications and Fed speeches may influence risk appetite and crypto sentiment. Iron ore prices broke above $100 per ton on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, driven by China's monetary stimulus, supporting Vale's revenues despite lingering demand concerns. Today's China New Loans and India WPI Inflation will guide commodity demand trends. Brazil's industrial sector faces mixed dynamics in Q1 2025, with exporters like Petrobras and Vale benefiting from a U.S.-China trade truce and rising commodity prices, though domestic inflationary pressures ease slightly due to the tariff ceasefire. However, the steel industry struggles as China's redirected exports, accounting for 70% of Brazil's steel imports, undercut local mills. Inflation outlooks have improved marginally, but persistent pressures and high interest rates challenge domestic financials and growth. Today's Service Sector Growth and global inflation data will shape monetary policy and industrial outlooks.Petrobras reported a 49% profit jump in Q1 2025, beating forecasts, and approved a $2 billion dividend payout, bolstering energy sector optimism. Centauro drove Grupo SBF's Q1 2025 earnings growth, despite Fisia's drag and a Nike wholesale slump, signaling resilience in Brazil's retail sector. Sabesp posted an 80% profit increase in Q1 2025, surpassing estimates, and launched a share buyback program, strengthening the sanitation sector. Brava Energia recorded a R$145.5 million profit in Q1 2025, driven by offshore expansion, reinforcing its energy sector outlook. Hapvida's Q1 2025 profit dropped, IRB's income jumped 50%, and Natura reduced losses, reflecting Brazil's sectoral fragmentation. Itaúsa, Latin America's largest holding, posted 8% profit growth in Q1 2025, powered by banking and sanitation, signaling sector strength. Postpaid and fiber services drove an 18.1% earnings increase for Telefônica Brasil in Q1 2025, highlighting telecom resilience. Yduqs absorbed an 11% profit decline in Q1 2025 but bets on hybrid courses to meet 2030 targets, reflecting education sector challenges. Direcional exceeded profit estimates in Q1 2025, driven by affordable housing, though mid-market headwinds persist, signaling real estate resilience.