Colombian COLCAP Surges 2.70% To Five-Year High Amid Global Trade Optimism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian stock market posted significant gains yesterday as the MSCI COLCAP index jumped 2.70% to close at 1,699.93 points. This performance marked a new five-year high for the benchmark, continuing momentum from Monday's more modest 0.60% advance.
Investors responded positively to easing global trade tensions following the U.S.-China agreement to reduce reciprocal tariffs from 125% to just 10%. ETB (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá) topped the winners' list with a 5.88% gain, closing at 54.00 pesos.
Interconnection Electric SA ESP (ISA) followed with a 2.02% increase to 22,240.00 pesos. Organizacion Terpel SA completed the top three performers with a 1.62% rise to 11,280.00 pesos.
On the losing side, Mineros SA fell 3.15% to 6,770.00 pesos after experiencing a 9.73% surge on Monday. Market analysts attribute this decline primarily to profit-taking after reaching multi-year highs.
Canacol Energy Ltd dropped 3.01% to 9,020.00 pesos amid broader energy sector volatility. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia rounded out the biggest losers with a 2.44% decline to 12,000.00 pesos.
The COLCAP's year-to-date performance reached approximately 20% following Tuesday's rally. This impressive gain outpaces regional peers like Chile's IPSA (+17.76%) but trails Mexico's IPC (+14.57%).
The strong performance comes despite Colombia's challenging macroeconomic environment, with inflation rising to 5.16% in April and first-quarter GDP growth registering just 0.2%.
Technical indicators heavily favor bulls at present. The index trades well above both its 50-day (1,632) and 200-day (1,588) moving averages, confirming strong upward momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 68, approaching but not yet reaching overbought territory. MACD lines remain positive, signaling sustained upward pressure.
The chart shows a decisive breakout above the stubborn 1,660 resistance level that had capped previous rallies. This technical development could attract further buying interest in coming sessions.
Bollinger Bands display volatility contraction, suggesting consolidation may occur before another potential leg higher. Trading volumes remain robust with Monday's session recording 80.286 billion pesos, a 2.10% increase from the previous day.
Ecopetrol continues to dominate market activity with 25.4 trillion pesos traded this month. Financial stocks also showed strength after the central bank's surprise rate cut to 9.25% earlier in May, with Bancolombia gaining 2.79% to 50,900 pesos on Monday.
The market's technical picture suggests further gains remain possible. However, investors should monitor the 1,660 level as potential support following the recent breakout. Any global trade tension resurgence could quickly reverse sentiment in this emerging market.
