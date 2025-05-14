Mamata Banerjee Expresses Satisfaction Over Return Of BSF Jawan From Pakistan Ranger's Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, expressed immense satisfaction over the successful return of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23.

Shaw is a resident of Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, where his family members reside.

On getting the information, the Chief Minister also personally called up the wife of the BSF jawan Rajni Shaw, who reportedly thanked her for being a constant mental support during the interim period of tension, anxiety and crisis.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister, which is posted on the wall of her official X handle, she claimed to be in touch with the Shaw family all along and spoke thrice with the wife of the BSF jawan during the interim period.

"I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today also I called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family, including his wife Rajni Shaw," the statement by the Chief Minister read.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at her residence at Rishra, Rajni Shaw was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BSF authorities for their constant intervention in ensuring Shaw's safe return from the custody of Pakistan Rangers.

She also thanked Chief Minister Banerjee for her moral support during the difficult period, and also the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee for being in constant touch with her during the interim period.

"Finally, I thank the entire country for praying for the safe return of my husband. I had a video call with my husband after he entered India. He said that he will be back home soon," Rajni Shaw said.