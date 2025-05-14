BJP Holds Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi, Mos Defence Sanjay Seth Hails Indian Army’S Valour

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, to celebrate the Indian Army's success in 'Operation Sindoor' and to reaffirm support for the fight against terrorism.

The Yatra began at Shaheed Chowk and culminated at the Samadhi Sthal of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Kokar.

Throughout the march, participants raised patriotic slogans such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and voiced strong opposition to terrorism.

A large number of BJP leaders, workers, and citizens took part in the march, including BJP state President Babulal Marandi, acting state president Ravindra Ray, and Ranchi MLA and former Minister C.P. Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Seth said the yatra was not a political event but a spontaneous outpouring of patriotic sentiment.

“Today, from villages to panchayats across the country, citizens are saluting the Indian Army by taking out Tiranga Yatras,” he said.

Praising the Army's bravery in 'Operation Sindoor', Seth claimed that Indian forces not only neutralised key terrorist bases but also destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases that, according to him, were aiding terrorism.

“The entire country -- 140 crore Indians -- are proud of the Indian military for striking deep into Pakistan and delivering a decisive blow to terror,” he added.

Seth also thanked the international community for its support, especially citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

Ranchi MLA C.P. Singh said the yatra reflected the people's deep appreciation for the Army's courage and sacrifice.

“Citizens are coming out in large numbers to express gratitude to our soldiers,” he said.

Tiranga Yatras will also be held across Jharkhand in the coming days under the banner of Citizens for National Security -- in all divisional headquarters on May 15, in district headquarters on May 16, and across subdivisions on May 19 and 20.