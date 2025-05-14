African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 To Spotlight The Impact Of Gabon’S Mining Code

Gabon strives to expand the mining industry's GDP contribution to over 30% by the mid-2030s, using policies such as the Mining Code to attract investment and fuel development. By offering competitive incentives such as tax holidays ranging from three to eight years and a modest 3-5% royalty on base metals, the Mining Code offers improved terms for investors, thereby providing positive implications for the country's mineral sector.

African Mining Week - Africa's premier gathering for African mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town – will provide an overview of Gabon's Mining Code. A dedicated panel discussion, titled Navigating Gabon's Mining Code: A Guide for Investors, will explore how the country is using the Mining Code to catalyze mining development and attract capital.

Already the world's third-largest producer of manganese (apo-opa/44ES9QA ), Gabon is leveraging the code to strengthen the sector though international partnerships and new investments. French mining major Eramet, operator of the high-grade Moanda Minesin Gabon, signed a manganese supply agreement with Australia's Firebird Metals (apo-opa/44yGrXD ) to support electric vehicle (EV) battery production in China. Similarly, India's state-run MOIL (apo-opa/4koDe1z ) is in talks to develop manganese assets in Gabon, highlighting the country's growing role in the global manganese, EV and battery storage market.

Beyond manganese, Gabon is diversifying its mineral production base. Canadian company Millennial Potash Corp (apo-opa/43gSiHB ) is advancing the Banio Potash Project, where high-grade potash intersections were confirmed in May 2025. Once operational, the project will be Gabon's first commercial potash facility, supplying a global market driven by demand for fertilizers and pharmaceutical applications.

Iron ore is another growth frontier where the country is using the Mining Code to secure investment. In partnership with Australia's Genmin and China's Sinohydro (apo-opa/43e25xN ), the country is progressing the Baniaka Iron Ore Project, which targets five million tons of annual output initially, ramping up to 10 million tons in the future. Australia's Fortescue is also expanding its Belinga iron ore project while South Africa's Menar (apo-opa/3F7k0OO ) signed agreements to invest in the sector, illustrating growing investor confidence fostered by Gabon's Mining Code.

Amid this growth, African Mining Week will connect investors, government officials and private sector leaders to advance projects. With a focus on legal clarity, resource potential and project-ready opportunities, the event will foster high-level dialogue and promote Gabon as a rising hub for responsible, high-return mining investment in Africa.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.