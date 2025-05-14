403
Kremlin says Ukraine displaying no sign it is ready for discussions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of not taking the necessary steps to engage in direct negotiations with Russia, while Moscow remains ready to begin talks at any time. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky imposed a ban on direct talks with Russia in October 2022, citing concerns over separatism and the need to control backchannel communications that could bypass his administration.
Peskov pointed out that, at the very least, Ukraine should act in line with its judicial prohibition on negotiations. He reminded reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently stated Russia’s willingness to engage in talks without preconditions, aiming for peace.
While direct negotiations remain stalled, indirect contacts between Kiev and Moscow continue, particularly regarding prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers. US President Donald Trump has criticized Zelensky for hindering peace efforts by publicly opposing certain aspects of a proposed Washington-backed peace plan. Trump emphasized the need for a ceasefire and a negotiated agreement, expressing frustration with Zelensky's continued demands for more weapons.
Although Russia has questioned Zelensky's legitimacy since his term ended last year, Moscow has stated that removing him from power is not a priority. However, the Kremlin has expressed concerns that any agreement signed with Zelensky could face legal challenges in Ukraine, given his continued exercise of presidential powers under martial law, which he imposed in 2022.
