403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin declares three days Victory Day ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The truce will be in effect from May 8 to May 10, with all military operations against Ukrainian forces suspended from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11, as confirmed by the Kremlin.
Putin cited "humanitarian considerations" as the reason for the ceasefire and urged Ukraine to adhere to the truce. The Russian government warned that any violations by Ukrainian forces would be met with an "adequate and effective response" from the Russian military.
The Kremlin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage in unconditional peace talks aimed at addressing the underlying causes of the Ukrainian conflict. Additionally, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to constructive cooperation with international partners in resolving the crisis.
This ceasefire follows a previous truce declared for Easter in April, which saw a significant decrease in military activity despite several violations by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry reported multiple breaches but acknowledged the overall reduction in fighting during the period.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to not abandoning the Ukraine peace process, despite having previously warned that the US might halt mediation efforts if no progress was made in the negotiations.
Putin cited "humanitarian considerations" as the reason for the ceasefire and urged Ukraine to adhere to the truce. The Russian government warned that any violations by Ukrainian forces would be met with an "adequate and effective response" from the Russian military.
The Kremlin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage in unconditional peace talks aimed at addressing the underlying causes of the Ukrainian conflict. Additionally, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to constructive cooperation with international partners in resolving the crisis.
This ceasefire follows a previous truce declared for Easter in April, which saw a significant decrease in military activity despite several violations by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry reported multiple breaches but acknowledged the overall reduction in fighting during the period.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to not abandoning the Ukraine peace process, despite having previously warned that the US might halt mediation efforts if no progress was made in the negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment