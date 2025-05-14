BJP Releases Video Song Targeting Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi For Corruption; RJD Hits Back
The over three-minute song, crafted using AI-powered visual effects, accuses the father-son duo of being central figures in multiple scams, including the fodder scam and the ongoing IRCTC land-for-job case.
The video, widely circulated on social media, paints a satirical yet scathing picture of the RJD leadership, reviving past corruption charges.
BJP leader, Arvind Kumar Singh, said, "This video shows how Lalu Yadav was involved in one scam after another, and how Tejashwi Yadav became a crorepati despite being a minor. The new generation needs to know the truth."
Reacting sharply, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said, "The BJP has no moral authority to talk about corruption. The double-engine government is itself knee-deep in corruption and crime. What about the Srijan scam, Muzaffarpur shelter home case, or the collapsing bridges during the NDA rule?"
Tiwari accused the BJP of diverting attention from governance failures while asserting that the public has not forgotten the "misgovernance" and "scandals" under the National Democratic Alliance's watch.
Despite Lalu's limited political activity due to health and legal constraints, the RJD's momentum is largely being carried forward by Tejashwi.
Meanwhile, the IRCTC land-for-job scam, dating back to Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister, continues to haunt the RJD.
Several members of the Yadav family, including Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap, and Misa Bharti, are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
As the political slugfest intensifies, all eyes are now on the upcoming campaign strategies and alliances that will shape Bihar's 2025 electoral narrative.
