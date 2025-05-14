403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow claims Kiev escalated assaults on civilians
(MENAFN) A senior Russian diplomat has accused Kiev of escalating attacks on civilians in response to renewed diplomatic talks between Moscow and Washington. According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for war crime investigations, Ukraine has intensified its military provocations since late March, particularly following the resumption of discussions between the US and Russia after President Donald Trump took office for his second term in January.
Miroshnik claimed that the number of Ukrainian attacks against civilian targets has risen by 25% compared to earlier months in 2025. He reported that between January 1 and March 31, Ukrainian forces launched over 22,000 munitions at Russian civilian infrastructure, resulting in significant casualties. At least 1,489 civilians were harmed, including 292 deaths and 1,197 injuries. Among the victims were five children killed and 63 others injured, Miroshnik noted.
The Russian diplomat accused Kiev of deliberately targeting non-combatants to instill fear in the Russian population, referencing statements from captured Ukrainian soldiers who reportedly received orders to "shoot all encountered civilians." Miroshnik also suggested that Ukraine's political leadership had given assurances of impunity to military units involved in such attacks, with alleged support from Western powers.
Moscow is concerned that these provocations are aimed at influencing US policy, especially following changes in the Trump administration’s approach to the conflict, which had previously offered Kiev steadfast military backing.
Miroshnik claimed that the number of Ukrainian attacks against civilian targets has risen by 25% compared to earlier months in 2025. He reported that between January 1 and March 31, Ukrainian forces launched over 22,000 munitions at Russian civilian infrastructure, resulting in significant casualties. At least 1,489 civilians were harmed, including 292 deaths and 1,197 injuries. Among the victims were five children killed and 63 others injured, Miroshnik noted.
The Russian diplomat accused Kiev of deliberately targeting non-combatants to instill fear in the Russian population, referencing statements from captured Ukrainian soldiers who reportedly received orders to "shoot all encountered civilians." Miroshnik also suggested that Ukraine's political leadership had given assurances of impunity to military units involved in such attacks, with alleged support from Western powers.
Moscow is concerned that these provocations are aimed at influencing US policy, especially following changes in the Trump administration’s approach to the conflict, which had previously offered Kiev steadfast military backing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment