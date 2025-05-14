Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow claims Kiev escalated assaults on civilians

Moscow claims Kiev escalated assaults on civilians


2025-05-14 04:44:27
(MENAFN) A senior Russian diplomat has accused Kiev of escalating attacks on civilians in response to renewed diplomatic talks between Moscow and Washington. According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for war crime investigations, Ukraine has intensified its military provocations since late March, particularly following the resumption of discussions between the US and Russia after President Donald Trump took office for his second term in January.

Miroshnik claimed that the number of Ukrainian attacks against civilian targets has risen by 25% compared to earlier months in 2025. He reported that between January 1 and March 31, Ukrainian forces launched over 22,000 munitions at Russian civilian infrastructure, resulting in significant casualties. At least 1,489 civilians were harmed, including 292 deaths and 1,197 injuries. Among the victims were five children killed and 63 others injured, Miroshnik noted.

The Russian diplomat accused Kiev of deliberately targeting non-combatants to instill fear in the Russian population, referencing statements from captured Ukrainian soldiers who reportedly received orders to "shoot all encountered civilians." Miroshnik also suggested that Ukraine's political leadership had given assurances of impunity to military units involved in such attacks, with alleged support from Western powers.

Moscow is concerned that these provocations are aimed at influencing US policy, especially following changes in the Trump administration’s approach to the conflict, which had previously offered Kiev steadfast military backing.

MENAFN14052025000045015687ID1109547045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search