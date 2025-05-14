Amir Arrives In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Wednesday in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by HRH Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, HRH Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf Al Saud, HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and HH Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.