HBX GROUP ANNOUNCES HALF YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Financial performance summary
|
6 months ended
|
|
6 months ended
|
Change
|
Total Transaction Value (TTV) (€m)
|
3,370
|
|
3,022
|
12 %
|
Revenue (€m)
|
319
|
|
291
|
10 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (€m)
|
159
|
|
140
|
14 %
|
margin (%)
|
49.8
|
|
48.1
|
1.7pts
|
Net loss (€m)
|
(227)
|
|
(122)
|
86 %
|
Loss per share (€)
|
(1.15)
|
|
(0.68)
|
69 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating free cash flow (€m)
|
(117)
|
|
(97)
|
21 %
|
cash conversion (last 12 months) (%)
|
107
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar 2025
|
|
30 Sept 2024
|
Change
|
Adjusted net debt (€m)
|
807
|
|
1,285
|
-37 %
|
Annualised(1) Adj net debt/ Adj EBITDA x
|
1.9x
|
|
3.2x
|
(1.4x)
|
(1) Annualised LTM based on last 12 month Adj EBITDA. See financial statements for definitions of specific financial terms and KPIs,
|
Company Guidance
|
FY25
|
Mid-term(1) (unchanged)
|
|
TTV
|
10%-16% (unchanged)
|
Low double digit CAGR
|
|
Revenue
|
€740m-€790m (widened)
|
High single digit CAGR
|
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
€430m-€450m (new)
|
Low 60s%
|
|
Op FCF conversion
|
c.100% (new)
|
c.100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Mid-term is based on FY27, CAGR 3 years from FY24-FY27
Outlook
The strong start to the year was in line with our expectations and reflected good execution and market outperformance. Since the beginning of April, trading has remained resilient, broadly in line with first half performance supported by strong long lead time bookings. At the same time, the more volatile macroeconomic environment has led to slightly lower visibility for summer bookings. As a consequence, the range of potential revenue outcomes for FY25E is wider and FY25E revenue guidance is updated to €740-790m. Guidance has been introduced for Adj. EBITDA (€430-450m) and operating free cash flow conversion (c. 100%, in line with our mid-term guidance), reflecting actions we are taking to deliver profitability and cash generation in a less predictable market environment. Our Mid-term outlook is unchanged. Our strong value proposition, compounded by the long-term positive spending trends underpinning the travel and leisure market, gives us confidence for the future.
For the full press release and disclaimer applicable to this information, please visit .
About HBX Group
HBX Group is a leading independent B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline and Roiback. We offer a network of interconnected travel tech products and services to partners such as Online Marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programs, destinations and travel suppliers.
Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and an extensive portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in 170 countries and employs more than 3,600 people around the globe. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.
HBX Group International PLC (HBX) is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges (ISIN: GB00BNXJB679).
Media contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE HBX GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment