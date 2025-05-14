Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 14 May 2025


2025-05-14 04:31:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19906 DKT 02/09/25 III 100 0 - - -
Total 100 0

The sale will settle 16 May 2025.


