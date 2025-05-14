CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) To Participate In The Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference On May 29, 2025

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday, May 29, 2025, Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at or directly at Pk09l74 . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .

About the Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April, 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

For more information about our company, please visit our website at: .